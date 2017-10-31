David Freese among Gold Glove finalists

I’m puzzled that I didn’t see anything on this until now, as it’s from four days ago. Anyway, MLB has announced the Gold Glove finalists for 2017. The sole Pirate on the list is David Freese, at third base. Starling Marte won’t be extending his streak of two Gold Gloves in left field, which isn’t surprising given that he missed half the season. The list:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Pitchers
LHP Chris Sale, Red Sox
RHP Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
RHP Alex Cobb, Rays
Catchers
Yan Gomes, Indians
Martin Maldonado, Angels
Salvador Perez, Royals
First basemen
Carlos Santana, Indians
Eric Hosmer, Royals
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox
Second basemen
Brian Dozier, Twins
Ian Kinsler, Tigers
Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox
Third basemen
Manny Machado, Orioles
Jose Ramirez, Indians
Evan Longorio, Rays
Shortstops
Elvis Andrus, Rangers
Andrelton Simmons, Angels
Francisco Lindor, Indians
Left fielders
Brett Gardner, Yankees
Alex Gordon, Royals
Justin Upton, Angels
Center fielders
Lorenzo Cain, Royals
Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays
Byron Buxton, Twins
Right fielders
Kole Calhoun, Angels
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pitchers
RHP R.A. Dickey, Braves
RHP Zack Greinke, D-backs
RHP Zach Davies, Brewers
Catchers
Buster Posey, Giants
Yadier Molina, Cardinals
Tucker Barnhart, Reds
First basemen
Joey Votto, Reds
Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
Second basemen
D.J. LeMahieu, Rockies
Dee Gordon, Marlins
Ben Zobrist, Cubs
Third basemen
Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Anthony Rendon, Nationals
David Freese, Pirates
Shortstops
Freddy Galvis, Phillies
Brandon Crawford, Giants
Corey Seager, Dodgers
Left fielders
Gerardo Parra, Rockies
Adam Duvall, Reds
Marcell Ozuna, Marlins
Center fielders
Billy Hamilton, Reds
Michael A. Taylor, Nationals
Ender Inciarte, Braves
Right fielders
Yasiel Puig, Dodgers
Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
Jason Heyward, Cubs
With Nolan Arenado looking for his fifth straight award at third, Freese doesn’t have much chance. He did have a good year defensively, though, with UZR and the Fielding Bible both grading him comfortably above average.
Maybe the strangest nominee in here is Zobrist. He started only 65 games at second and played only 34 full games there.
