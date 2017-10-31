 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

David Freese among Gold Glove finalists

New, 4 comments
By WTM
Pittsburgh Pirates v St Louis Cardinals Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

I’m puzzled that I didn’t see anything on this until now, as it’s from four days ago. Anyway, MLB has announced the Gold Glove finalists for 2017. The sole Pirate on the list is David Freese, at third base. Starling Marte won’t be extending his streak of two Gold Gloves in left field, which isn’t surprising given that he missed half the season. The list:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Pitchers

LHP Chris Sale, Red Sox
RHP Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays
RHP Alex Cobb, Rays

Catchers

Yan Gomes, Indians
Martin Maldonado, Angels
Salvador Perez, Royals

First basemen

Carlos Santana, Indians
Eric Hosmer, Royals
Mitch Moreland, Red Sox

Second basemen

Brian Dozier, Twins
Ian Kinsler, Tigers
Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox

Third basemen

Manny Machado, Orioles
Jose Ramirez, Indians
Evan Longorio, Rays

Shortstops

Elvis Andrus, Rangers
Andrelton Simmons, Angels
Francisco Lindor, Indians

Left fielders

Brett Gardner, Yankees
Alex Gordon, Royals
Justin Upton, Angels

Center fielders

Lorenzo Cain, Royals
Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays
Byron Buxton, Twins

Right fielders

Kole Calhoun, Angels
Mookie Betts, Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pitchers

RHP R.A. Dickey, Braves
RHP Zack Greinke, D-backs
RHP Zach Davies, Brewers

Catchers

Buster Posey, Giants
Yadier Molina, Cardinals
Tucker Barnhart, Reds

First basemen

Joey Votto, Reds
Paul Goldschmidt, D-backs
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

Second basemen

D.J. LeMahieu, Rockies
Dee Gordon, Marlins
Ben Zobrist, Cubs

Third basemen

Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Anthony Rendon, Nationals
David Freese, Pirates

Shortstops

Freddy Galvis, Phillies
Brandon Crawford, Giants
Corey Seager, Dodgers

Left fielders

Gerardo Parra, Rockies
Adam Duvall, Reds
Marcell Ozuna, Marlins

Center fielders

Billy Hamilton, Reds
Michael A. Taylor, Nationals
Ender Inciarte, Braves

Right fielders

Yasiel Puig, Dodgers
Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins
Jason Heyward, Cubs

With Nolan Arenado looking for his fifth straight award at third, Freese doesn’t have much chance. He did have a good year defensively, though, with UZR and the Fielding Bible both grading him comfortably above average.

Maybe the strangest nominee in here is Zobrist. He started only 65 games at second and played only 34 full games there.

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...