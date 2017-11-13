Pirates should trade Cole and Nova and Hudson and Cervelli .....

They need a LH outfielder, A starting LH pitcher and a quality RH relief pitcher., maybe another SS and a back up for Diaz..

Frazier, Harrison, Freese all at 2B or 3B if no Kang. Mercer, Maroff, Rodriguez Outield is set with a new LH outfielder.

Plenty of RH starting pitchers to pick from to go with a new LH starter.(Kingman, Holmes, Brault(LH), Kuhl, Williams, Glasnow. Relief core ok with a new quality RH pitcher to go with Rivero, Neverauskas, Kontos Schugel, Turley or Leathersich, Santana, or one of the sarters who don;t make the starting 5.

Pirates get rid of heavy now and future salary and get fresh players they need to go with youth movement