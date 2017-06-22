MLB Draft 2017: Pirates sign 42nd overall pick Steven Jennings

The Pirates announced Thursday they have signed five more draft picks, including second-round pick (42nd overall) Steven Jennings, a right-handed pitcher out of a Tennessee high school.

MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis reports Jennings will receive a $1.9 million bonus, which is $264,500 over the slot value for his pick.

The other new signees are Jake Webb (19th round), Manny Bejerano (30th), Hector Quinones (32nd) and Ryan Valdes (33rd). All five players will be assigned to the Gulf Coast League.

To date the Pirates have signed 25 of their 40 picks. Their highest unsigned pick is third-rounder Dylan Busby, who is playing in the College World Series with Florida State.