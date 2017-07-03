In Case You Missed It: It sure looks like the baseball is juiced

There’s more evidence the Major League baseballs are different from before, and in a way that benefits the hitter.

I buried a couple pieces on this in a previous installment of ICYMI, but this topic deserves a lot more than a brief mention.

I find myself thinking back to this Sam Miller piece from a couple months ago — juicing the ball is fine! I’m actually pretty cool with this.

In a way, it’s fun to study this and wonder what’s up with the baseball, to see changes in the game without MLB explicitly coming out and letting us know to look for it. On the other hand, those in charge have tweaked the game as long as it’s been around. There’s really no problem with changing the run-scoring/prevention balance and telling us about it.

So many people like to talk about changing baseball (the DH rule, clocks, etc.). The commissioner himself can’t speak in front of a microphone without throwing out a stupid idea on how to mess with baseball. How about you mess with the ball itself, but just tell us. So much of the controversial aspect of any juiced-ball story is that it’s shrouded in secrecy; using the ball as a variable would actually help control things a little more and, eventually, it wouldn’t even be a weird thing at all.

UPDATE: As I was writing this (Rob, are you reading my mind?), USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported MLB sent a memo to all 30 clubs saying the ball isn’t juiced. So there’s that, I guess.

Some Pirates links:

Around the NL Central