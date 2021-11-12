Report: Several teams in hot pursuit of Bryan Reynolds

We just talked a few days ago about if outfielder Bryan Reynolds was untouchable for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and now we’re finding out that several teams have come calling in an attempt to secure his services from the Buccos via trade.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morossi and then picked up this morning by the Tim Benz of the Tribune Review, the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners are in hot pursuit of Reynolds.

#Pirates All-Star CF Bryan Reynolds is drawing significant interest in the trade market, with the #Yankees and #Mariners among potential suitors, but the team feels no pressure to move him. He won’t be a free agent until after 2025, and an extension remains possible. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2021

The report also makes it sound like there are more teams after Reynolds, which isn’t surprising considering the year that he had and also Pittsburgh’s reputation for selling their talent. It’s like buzzards circling to pick a carcass.

Thankfully, the report also mentions that the team is also looking at an extension for Reynolds, but whether that is accurate or simply posturing to drive up any potential price, no one knows at this point.

I can’t imagine the fan reaction right now if Reynolds were to be moved. We’re an already disgruntled group, and losing the Bucs’ best player would be a hard pill to swallow. I do have faith in Ben Cherington to do the right thing and hold on to the 26-year-old Reynolds, but as we are all too aware, team ownership doesn’t exactly have a stellar reputation in these types of matters, and who knows if Bob Nutting could force the issue.

If a deal would materialize with either of these two teams, what do you think could be a realistic return for Reynolds? I’ve seen some low-ball offers on social media from entitled Yankees fans, but I’d have to believe the Bucs, if they sell him, won’t do it for pennies on the dollar. But maybe I’m being naive and offering the organization too much credit.

