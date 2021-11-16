 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: November 16, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates top pick Henry Davis on learning Spanish, development and keeping perspective (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

How Neil Walker plans to improve youth baseball in Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Eppler set to join Mets as new GM, sources say (ESPN.com)

Sources: E-Rod, Tigers agree to 5 years, $77M (ESPN.com)

Lugo, SS for ‘07 champion Red Sox, dies at 45 (ESPN.com)

Yanks hire ex-Mets manager Rojas as 3B coach (ESPN.com)

Braves sign catcher Pina to two-year, $8M deal (ESPN.com)

Ohtani: Angels’ record made 2nd half ‘stressful’ (ESPN.com)

Answering 20 MLB offseason questions (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers add a quarterback to their practice squad (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Minkah Fitzpatrick tests positive for COVID-19, could miss game vs. Chargers (Behind The Steel Curtain)

T.J. Watt avoids major injury, timeline to return still uncertain (Behind The Steel Curtain)

The Steelers’ Week 10 snap counts show the recipe for a disappointing game (Behind The Steel Curtain)

