Pirates announce 2022 promotions

Now the Pirates can’t trade Bryan Reynolds—he’s got a bobblehead day coming.

The Bucs’ All-Star center fielder joins World Series hero Bill Mazeroski and Cy Young winner Doug Drabek in the small group of those who will be immortalized in resin next season.

Ahead of single-game tickets for the 2022 season going on sale today, the Pirates released their promotional schedule, including the aforementioned bobbleheads, fireworks, and the coveted Hawaiian shirts.

Reynolds’s bobblehead day will be on Saturday, June 18th, against the Giants, the team that traded him for Andrew McCutchen. I’m pretty sure that’s deliberate on the part of the Pirates. That deliberation extends to Maz’s bobblehead night, which will be on Tuesday, July 5th, when the Bucs play the Yankees, the team he beat in the 1960 World Series. Nothing can be read into Drabek’s bobblehead night on Saturday, September 24th against the Cubs, although Drabek did pitch for the crosstown White Sox at one point.

Some things remain the same—every Friday home game is Free Shirt Friday, and every Sunday afternoon home game is Kids Day. For those desiring Hawaiian shirts, you can get one at the Saturday, July second game against the Brewers. If you need some Bucs headgear, Ke’Bryan Hayes headbands will be given away on Saturday, May 14th at Bucs/Reds, and Pirates fedoras (YOU KNOW YOU WANT ONE) get handed out on Saturday, June 4th, when the Bucs take on the Diamondbacks.

Fireworks? Oh, yes, the Pirates have fireworks in 2022, including a pretty massive Zambelli show on Saturday, May 21st, after Bucs/Cardinals that involves multiple locations around Pittsburgh instead of just a barge in the Allegheny.

You can find the full 2022 promotional schedule here.