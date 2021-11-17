 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: November 17, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Arizona Fall League Update (Rum Bunter)

Source: Pirates clear 40-man roster space by releasing Phillip Evans, Tanner Anderson (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

How playfully named ‘Get Better at Baseball’ camp has resonated with these Pirates prospects (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Sources: Syndergaard, Angels reach $21M deal (ESPN.com)

Source: Red Sox owners in talks to buy Penguins (ESPN.com)

Source: Jays, Berrios agree to $131M extension (ESPN.com)

Guardians settle lawsuit with roller derby team (ESPN.com)

Phils strike deal, welcome back ‘original’ Phanatic (ESPN.com)

Eppler set to join Mets as new GM, sources say (ESPN.com)

Lugo, SS for ‘07 champion Red Sox, dies at 45 (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Joe Haden tops Steelers defensive Week 10 PFF grades in limited action (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers roster in Week 11 could change dramatically based on a myriad of injured players (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Report: Penguins “in talks to be sold” to Fenway Sports Group, Lemieux to retain small portion? (PensBurgh)

