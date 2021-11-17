Bucs Arghticles: November 17, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Arizona Fall League Update (Rum Bunter)
Source: Pirates clear 40-man roster space by releasing Phillip Evans, Tanner Anderson (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
How playfully named ‘Get Better at Baseball’ camp has resonated with these Pirates prospects (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
Sources: Syndergaard, Angels reach $21M deal (ESPN.com)
Source: Red Sox owners in talks to buy Penguins (ESPN.com)
Source: Jays, Berrios agree to $131M extension (ESPN.com)
Guardians settle lawsuit with roller derby team (ESPN.com)
Phils strike deal, welcome back ‘original’ Phanatic (ESPN.com)
Eppler set to join Mets as new GM, sources say (ESPN.com)
Lugo, SS for ‘07 champion Red Sox, dies at 45 (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Joe Haden tops Steelers defensive Week 10 PFF grades in limited action (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Steelers roster in Week 11 could change dramatically based on a myriad of injured players (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Report: Penguins “in talks to be sold” to Fenway Sports Group, Lemieux to retain small portion? (PensBurgh)
Loading comments...