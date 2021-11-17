Jared Triolo wins Minor League Gold Glove award

That’s two for the Pittsburgh Pirates organization this year. First, it was Jacob Stallings taking home the Gold Glove at the Major League level for his work behind the plate this season. And now it’s Jared Triolo taking home the Minor League Gold Glove award for the hot corner.

The awards were announced a few days ago, and High-A Greensboro’s third baseman joined Ke’Bryan Hayes, who won the last three years in a row, to make it four straight Minor League Gold Gloves at third for Buccos prospects.

Triolo wasn’t just dynamite in the field this year, he also put together a pretty good year at the plate, hitting for a .304 average with 15 homers and 78 RBIs for the Grasshoppers. He also stole 25 bases on the year.

The 23-year-old Triolo was the 72nd pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and he’ll be looking to move up Pittsburgh’s prospect ladder after putting together an impressive season. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him at Altoona or even Indianapolis this coming year.