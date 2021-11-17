Pirates release Phillip Evans among three roster moves

The MLB hot stove is about to warm up for the offseason with the first round of roster moves in full effect.

The Pittsburgh Pirates released utilityman Phillip Evans Tuesday, the team announced on social media. The Bucs also parted ways with right-handed pitcher Tanner Anderson and catcher Taylor Davis.

ROSTER MOVES: We have released RHP Tanner Anderson, catcher Taylor Davis and INF/OF Phillip Evans from the 40-man roster.



Our 40-man roster now stands at 37 players. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 17, 2021

Anderson and Evans were listed as released on October 5 according to the Pirates MLB Transactions page, but now depart the organization with little to show for.

Evans, the most accomplished Pirate of the three, finished his Bucco career slashing .229/.332/.328 with seven doubles, six home runs, and 25 RBI spanning 87 games from 2020-21. Evans was signed as a minor-league free agent in December 2019, previously spending brief parts of the 2017–18 seasons with the New York Mets.

The 29-year-old played five different positions (1B, 2B, 3B, LF, RF) as well as DH’ing and pitching once each throughout his career, showing flashes of potential during the COVID-shortened 60-game season. A lack of consistency and injuries hurt Evans’ cause leading to his release.

Anderson, 28, ended his second stint with the Pirates, pitching 11.1 innings with Pittsburgh in 2018, on a higher note, but never found the right key to stick in the majors.

He pitched in only one game in 2021, relieving starter Miguel Yajure for five innings allowing two runs but only punching out one on September 30.

Davis, 31, was traded to the Pirates in June from Baltimore as a third baseman, recorded two hits and a walk in six plate appearances.

Pittsburgh’s 40-man roster currently stands at 37 members ahead of Friday’s deadline to protect players from the December 8 Rule 5 Draft.