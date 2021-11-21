Pirates reportedly sign former Cubs and White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made their first splash of the 2021 offseason.

Pittsburgh has signed left-handed starting pitcher Jose Quintana, according to FanSided insider Robert Murray. The deal is pending a physical.

Free-agent pitcher Jose Quintana in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 21, 2021

MLB Network and Audacy sports insider Jon Heyman is reporting the contract is a one-year deal, and Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette announced the signing is for $2 million.

Quintana should be a familiar name to Pirates fans since the conclusion of the 2016 season. The now 32-year-old was rumored to be a top trade target while a member of the Chicago White Sox and ESPN’s Buster Olney reported the Pirates “worked hard” to complete a trade during that offseason.

Trade talks never reached the finish line, resulting in Quintana moving across town from the White Sox to the Cubs before the 2017 MLB trade deadline.

After posting a 4.24 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 420 strikeouts in 439.1 innings, the former White Sox ace signed with the Los Angles Angels, being claimed off waivers by the San Francisco Giants on August 30.

Quintana was designated for assignment one month later before officially becoming a free agent. He finished the 2021 season starting in only 10 of his 29 appearances, compiling a 6.43 ERA and .286 opposing batting average while allowing 74 hits in 63 innings.

Injuries and inconsistency have plagued Quintana since being traded from Chicago’s south side to north side.

Despite mostly appearing out of the bullpen, the Pirates could use the Arjona, Colombia native in a rotation lacking experienced arms. Quintana has registered a career 3.84 ERA, .258 opponent average, 1.28 WHIP, and 1,395 strikeouts compared to 457 walks in 1,558 career innings.