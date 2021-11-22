Bucs Arghticles: November 22, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Source: Pirates to sign pitcher Jose Quintana for $2 million, pending physical (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Bucs adding Quintana on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
Quick Hits: Carpenter, Pirates, Tsutsugo, Braves (MLB Trade Rumors)
Report: Pirates Expected To Sign Pitcher Jose Quintana (KDKA)
Source: Pirates sign lefty Jose Quintana to 1-year contract (TribLIVE)
AFL Season Recap: Solid All Around Fall Season for the Pirates Prospects (Pirates Prospects)
MLB News
Sources: Brewers, C Pedro Severino agree to deal (ESPN.com)
Japanese OF Suzuki up for MLB bidding Monday (ESPN.com)
Yankees cut OF Frazier; Odor, Wade also DFA’d (ESPN.com)
Tigers add Roger Clemens’ son, Kody, to roster (ESPN.com)
Yanks free roster space, trade Nelson to Phillies (ESPN.com)
Rangers extend manager Woodward through ‘23 (ESPN.com)
Syndergaard: Leaving Mets ‘hardest decision’ (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Ex-Penguins are powering the Seattle Kraken (PensBurgh)
Pitt tops Northern Illinois 5-2 in NCAA tournament (Cardiac Hill)
No. 18 Pitt clinches ACC Coastal with 48-38 win over Virginia (Cardiac Hill)
Loading comments...