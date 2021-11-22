 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: November 22, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, November 22, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Source: Pirates to sign pitcher Jose Quintana for $2 million, pending physical (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Bucs adding Quintana on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

Quick Hits: Carpenter, Pirates, Tsutsugo, Braves (MLB Trade Rumors)

Report: Pirates Expected To Sign Pitcher Jose Quintana (KDKA)

Source: Pirates sign lefty Jose Quintana to 1-year contract (TribLIVE)

AFL Season Recap: Solid All Around Fall Season for the Pirates Prospects (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Sources: Brewers, C Pedro Severino agree to deal (ESPN.com)

Japanese OF Suzuki up for MLB bidding Monday (ESPN.com)

Yankees cut OF Frazier; Odor, Wade also DFA’d (ESPN.com)

Tigers add Roger Clemens’ son, Kody, to roster (ESPN.com)

Yanks free roster space, trade Nelson to Phillies (ESPN.com)

Rangers extend manager Woodward through ‘23 (ESPN.com)

Syndergaard: Leaving Mets ‘hardest decision’ (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Ex-Penguins are powering the Seattle Kraken (PensBurgh)

Pitt tops Northern Illinois 5-2 in NCAA tournament (Cardiac Hill)

No. 18 Pitt clinches ACC Coastal with 48-38 win over Virginia (Cardiac Hill)

