Bucs Arghticles: November 23, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News
After earning 40-man roster spot, Pirates prospect Canaan Smith-Njigba ‘ready to keep it going’ (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Oneil Cruz remains No. 1 as Baseball America unveils new Pittsburgh Pirates’ top 10 prospects (TribLIVE)
MLB News
Posey, Mancini named Comeback Players of Year (ESPN.com)
Five-time All-Star reliever Jones dies at age 64 (ESPN.com)
DeSclafani secures 3-year, $36M deal from Giants (ESPN.com)
Angels add lefty reliever Loup on two-year deal (ESPN.com)
Ortiz, A-Rod among first-timers on HOF ballot (ESPN.com)
Red Sox exercise Cora’s option for 2023, 2024 (ESPN.com)
Sources: Brewers, C Pedro Severino agree to deal (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Cam Heyward’s personal foul vs. the Chargers being reviewed for a potential fine (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Steelers Week 11 snap counts showed a recipe for a bad game (Behind The Steel Curtain)
NFL Week 12 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 4.5-point underdogs against the Bengals (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...