All of us at Bucs Dugout would like to wish our readers and their families a Happy Thanksgiving. We are thankful for the community here at BD and appreciative of the fact that we get to do something that we love for an audience that’s into the Pittsburgh Pirates as much as we are.

Thank you guys for reading and thank you guys for coming back each and every day. This community is only as strong as its members, and hopefully you all continue to stick around and we continue to grow. Of course, the Buccos starting to win a little wouldn’t hurt either, but we’ll be here regardless, and we appreciate that you all are too.

We hope you all enjoy your meals and the time with your family. And maybe a little bit of football too. I’ll be spending the day with my four-year-old daughter, and her favorite — homemade mac and cheese — is already in the process, so we can have it for lunch.

Happy Thanksgiving from Bucs Dugout!