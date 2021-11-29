Pirates re-sign Ben Gamel to $1.8 Million deal

The MLB landscape is buzzing with free agent signings and long-term extensions, and the Pittsburgh Pirates have now subtlety entered the fray.

Pittsburgh re-signed outfielder Ben Gamel to a $1.8 million dollar deal for the upcoming 2022 season, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Pirates have signed outfielder Ben Gamel to a one-year, $1.8M contract with the chance to earn $100K for 450 plate appearances and $100K for 550, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 29, 2021

The deal also includes up to $200k in incentives for increased plate appearances.

Gamel returns one day before the non-tender deadline and negates his final season of arbitration eligibility.

MLB Trade Rumors projected Gamel to earn $2.8 million in potential arbitration.

The 29-year-old has bounced around the league but found some success with the Pirates, most notably making one of the best catches of the year in Wrigley Field.

Gamel slashed .255/.352/.399 with eight home runs, 26 RBI, and a .750 OPS in 336 at-bats from the left side of the plate over 111 games. He began the year playing 11 games in Cleveland before being picked up by the Pirates mid-season.

Gamel is a career .258 hitter in six seasons and will be a free agent at the conclusion of the 2022 season.