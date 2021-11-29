Colin Moran designated for assignment

The Hot Stove has flamed yet another Bucco. Per Twitter:

To make room on the 40-man roster for Tsutsugo, INF Colin Moran has been designated for assignment. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 29, 2021

Moran came to the Pirates from the Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade back in early 2018. With his release, no players obtained from that trade remain with the team.

In his four seasons with the Pirates, Moran had a .269/.331/.419 slash line, with a .750 OPS. He manned third base in his first couple of seasons, then switched to first in 2020 after Josh Bell was traded to the Nationals and Ke’Bryan Hayes was brought up.

Was this a surprise? Not after it was announced that the Pirates had given Tsutsugo a one-year, $4 million deal. Redbeard didn’t wield the most spectacular bat, but he was solid in the field and could go yard once in a while, and at just past 29 years old he’s still got a lot left in the tank. I doubt he’ll be hanging out in space for very long.

We all knew that Ben Cherington was rolling up his sleeves and donning his green eyeshade in preparation for some dealing, but he is absolutely not messing around. With Steven Brault also being DFA’d and Jacob Stallings’s trade to the Marlins today, BC’s making it obvious he’s building this team his way.

Spring training’s going to be really interesting.

Discuss and/or argue about arguably the busiest day in Pirates offseason history.