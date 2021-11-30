Bucs Arghticles: November 30, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Free agent signee Jose Quintana eager to prove himself with Pirates; Steven Brault DFA’d (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pirates add Jerad Eickhoff, Jamie Ritchie on minor league deals (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Breaking down Bucs’ non-tender candidates (MLB.com)
Pirates trade Jacob Stallings to Marlins for three prospects (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates News: Colin Moran Designated for Assignment (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
C. Seager, Texas agree to 10-yr. deal (source) (MLB.com)
Mets, Scherzer agree to 3-year deal (source) (MLB.com)
Mariners land AL Cy Young Ray (source) (MLB.com)
Braves sign Yates to 2-yr., $8.25 million deal (MLB.com)
LA eyeing Freeman as Seager replacement? (MLB.com)
Dodgers near deal with RHP Hudson (source) (MLB.com)
Which shortstops are on Yanks’ radar? (MLB.com)
Marlins trade for Gold Glove catcher Stallings (MLB.com)
Giants finalizing deal with Alex Cobb (report) (MLB.com)
Ohtani wins 2021 Edgar Martinez DH Award (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
T.J. Watt the latest Steelers player placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...