Pirates release Cody Ponce

After a long day of roster moves, the Pirates announced on their website’s transaction page that right-handed pitcher Cody Ponce was released shortly before midnight on Monday.

Missed this overnight due to my odd and annoying need to sleep a little, but Cody Ponce has been released, per the Pirates’ transactions page. Headed to Japan. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) November 30, 2021

Ponce was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the Jordan Lyles trade in 2019, and appeared in 15 games last season. He went 0-6 with a 7.04 ERA in 38.1 innings pitched. Since debuting with the Pirates in 2020, Ponce has a 1-7 career record with a 5.56 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.

Nikkan Sports reports that Ponce will head to Japan and play as a member of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. His role is to be determined.

The Pirates’ 40-man roster stands at 39 players.

