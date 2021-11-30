 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pirates release Cody Ponce

The right-handed pitcher will take his talents overseas.

By Jake Slebodnick
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After a long day of roster moves, the Pirates announced on their website’s transaction page that right-handed pitcher Cody Ponce was released shortly before midnight on Monday.

Ponce was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the Jordan Lyles trade in 2019, and appeared in 15 games last season. He went 0-6 with a 7.04 ERA in 38.1 innings pitched. Since debuting with the Pirates in 2020, Ponce has a 1-7 career record with a 5.56 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.

Nikkan Sports reports that Ponce will head to Japan and play as a member of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. His role is to be determined.

The Pirates’ 40-man roster stands at 39 players.

Best of luck to the most recent guest on Talk the Plank. Reminisce in his appearance by clicking here.

