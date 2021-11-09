 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: November 9, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Cincinnati Reds v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Nick Gonzales is the Best 2B Prospect (Rum Bunter)

Pirates Minor Leaguer Attacks Pitcher In Insane On-Field Brawl (TMZ.com)

Examining other Pirates prospects who could make MLB debuts in 2022 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Source: Dodgers, LHP Heaney reach 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Ohtani MVP finalist; fired Shildt in final 3 for MOY (ESPN.com)

Sources: Mets OF Conforto to enter free agency (ESPN.com)

McFarland stays with Cards, secures 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Bregman has right wrist surgery, to be OK for ‘22 (ESPN.com)

Ex-Mets lefty ‘Perpetual Pedro’ Feliciano dies (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Practice update: Pens fine tune late game strategy (PensBurgh)

Progress report: What we know about the Penguins through 10 games (PensBurgh)

WBS Weekly: Crashing Back to Earth (PensBurgh)

No. 3 Pitt volleyball team posts four straight sweeps (Cardiac Hill)

Pitt men’s soccer team tops Virginia Tech 2-1 in ACC tournament quarterfinals (Cardiac Hill)

