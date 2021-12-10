Bucs Arghticles: December 10, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates News: Clint Hurdle Lands Front Office Job (Rum Bunter)
Hurdle rejoins Rockies as special assistant to GM (ESPN.com)
Pirates add 3 minor leaguers in Rule 5 Draft, lose 2 without sacrificing any top-30 prospects (TribLIVE)
‘A very gentle massaging:’ Improvements planned to the outfield section of PNC Park for next season (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
First Call: Oddsmakers favor Mason Rudolph as Steelers’ starting QB in 2022; unhappy Pirates anniversary remembered (TribLIVE)
MLB News
Dodgers select righty Fulmer in MiLB Rule 5 draft (ESPN.com)
Late Indians OF/analyst Graney wins Frick Award (ESPN.com)
ESPN’s Kurkjian earns BBWAA’s highest honor (ESPN.com)
Former mediator, MLBPA executive Moffett dies (ESPN.com)
O’Neil, Minoso join four in making baseball’s HOF (ESPN.com)
Matsuzaka ‘content’ to retire, surprised by Ichiro (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Where do the Penguins go without Jake Guentzel? (PensBurgh)
Remember — tomorrow night’s Pens/Caps game is streaming only (PensBurgh)
The Curious Case of Kasperi Kapanen (PensBurgh)
