Bucs Arghticles: December 10, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, December 10, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets - Game One Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Clint Hurdle Lands Front Office Job (Rum Bunter)

Hurdle rejoins Rockies as special assistant to GM (ESPN.com)

Pirates add 3 minor leaguers in Rule 5 Draft, lose 2 without sacrificing any top-30 prospects (TribLIVE)

‘A very gentle massaging:’ Improvements planned to the outfield section of PNC Park for next season (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

First Call: Oddsmakers favor Mason Rudolph as Steelers’ starting QB in 2022; unhappy Pirates anniversary remembered (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Dodgers select righty Fulmer in MiLB Rule 5 draft (ESPN.com)

Late Indians OF/analyst Graney wins Frick Award (ESPN.com)

ESPN’s Kurkjian earns BBWAA’s highest honor (ESPN.com)

Former mediator, MLBPA executive Moffett dies (ESPN.com)

O’Neil, Minoso join four in making baseball’s HOF (ESPN.com)

Matsuzaka ‘content’ to retire, surprised by Ichiro (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Where do the Penguins go without Jake Guentzel? (PensBurgh)

Remember — tomorrow night’s Pens/Caps game is streaming only (PensBurgh)

The Curious Case of Kasperi Kapanen (PensBurgh)

