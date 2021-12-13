Bucs Arghticles: December 13, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Henry Davis’ dad-like leadership, managing Bubba Chandler and more (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Players Who Could Still be Traded (Rum Bunter)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Four Minor League Deals to Consider (Rum Bunter)
Vanessa Hudgens packs on PDA with Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Cole Tucker during lunch date in LA (Daily Mail)
MLB News
Tatis has scrapes on hands, knee, his father says (ESPN.com)
Royals assistant, longtime scout Fregosi Jr. dies (ESPN.com)
Ex-MLB All-Star Puig signs with S. Korean team (ESPN.com)
Brewers sign 1B Singleton to minor league deal (ESPN.com)
Hurdle rejoins Rockies as special assistant to GM (ESPN.com)
Dodgers select righty Fulmer in MiLB Rule 5 draft (ESPN.com)
Late Indians OF/analyst Graney wins Frick Award (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Have a BAD Week: A look back at the Steelers week from a black-and-gold mind (Behind The Steel Curtain)
T.J. Watt fined for his taunting penalty vs. the Ravens (Behind The Steel Curtain)
