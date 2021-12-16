 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: December 16, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, December 16, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates News

Joel Hanrahan explains his decision to leave the Pirates (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Triple-A pitching coach Joel Hanrahan leaving Pirates to ‘look for other opportunities’ (TribLIVE)

MLB News

WATCH: Top 100 Draft prospects unveiled (MLB.com)

7 under-the-radar HOF candidates (MLB.com)

Ump provides tornado relief in Ky. hometown (MLB.com)

The intern who was ejected for ‘3 Blind Mice’ (MLB.com)

The best (and worst) baseball commercials (MLB.com)

Verlander’s 2-year deal with Astros official (MLB.com)

Phillies sign 6 players to Minor League deals (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt limited in practice on Wednesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Montravius Adams added to the Reserve/COVID-19 List (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Where does Najee Harris’ rookie year stack up in recent Steelers history? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Podcast: The Steelers need to stay in desperation mode (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers place B.J. Finney on IR, designate J.C. Hassenauer for return (Behind The Steel Curtain)

