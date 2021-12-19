Pirates sign two Minor League players

The Pittsburgh Pirates made some small moves over the weekend, signing outfielder/catcher Jakob Goldfarb and pitcher Mitchell Miller, both from the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League.

The 25-year-old Goldfarb was initially drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 24th round of the 2019 draft out of the University of Oregon. He’s only played 20 total games at the Minor League level, but has been a pretty good hitter in the independent Pioneer League, batting .342 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and a big 45 stolen bases.

The 24-year old left-handed Miller played for Clemson and Texas A&M in College, and though he was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 31st round in 2018, he elected not to sign. This year for the Raptors, he went 5-4 on the mound in 13 starts, and he finished with a 5.91 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched.

Who knows what will become of these signings — likely not much — and though I don’t personally know much about either of these players, it’s hard not to be intrigued by that line Goldfarb had this season, albeit against independent league competition. I’ll be looking to keep an eye him now that he’s in the Bucco organization.