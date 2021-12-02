 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: December 2, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, December 2, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Mesa Solar Sox v Peoria Javelinas Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Ben Cherington explains Pirates’ recent flurry of roster moves (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

‘I don’t think I ever really envisioned being traded’: Jacob Stallings opens up about leaving Pirates, Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates GM Ben Cherington on trading Jacob Stallings: ‘It’s not supposed to be easy’ (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Source: Lefty Hill joining Red Sox on 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Bundy joins depleted Twins’ rotation on $5M deal (ESPN.com)

Stroman set to ‘get to work’ with Cubs, he says (ESPN.com)

MLB lockout imminent; talks end after 7 minutes (ESPN.com)

Sources: Dodgers bring back Taylor for $60M (ESPN.com)

D-backs add MLB saves leader Melancon to ‘pen (ESPN.com)

Mets’ Scherzer ready for pressure, leadership role (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: Pat Freiermuth a full participant in practice on Wednesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Diontae Johnson has been a bright spot for the Steelers offense (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Ray-Ray McCloud comes off the COVID-19 List, Joe Haeg goes on (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...