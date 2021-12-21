 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Former Pirates coach Kimera Bartee passes away at 49

Bartee spent 12 seasons with the Pirates organization

By Jake Slebodnick
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Angels Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier today, it was announced that former Pirates coach Kimera Bartee passed away at the age of 49.

Bartee spent 12 years with the Pirates organization, starting off as the organization’s minor league outfield and baserunning coordinator from 2008-16, then moving up to serve as the team’s first base coach from 2017-19 under Clint Hurdle.

He spent the 2021 season as the first base coach for the Detroit Tigers, who Bartee played for as an outfielder from 1996-99.

The Pirates issued the following statement shortly after the announcement was made:

Current and former players took to Twitter earlier this afternoon to pay homage to Bartee. Two of whom are Pirates outfielder Travis Swaggerty and infielder Kevin Newman.

According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Bartee was visiting with his father in Omaha, Neb. when he suddenly collapsed, however no cause of death is determined at this time. He adds that the Tigers “were not aware of any illness.”

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...