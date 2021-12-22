Pirates hire first uniformed female coach Caitlyn Callahan, along with three other coaching staff hires

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a noteworthy move yesterday when they hired the first uniformed female coach in franchise history by making Caitlyn Callahan their Development Coach.

Callahan spent the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds working on the video and technology team.

In addition, the Pirates made several other coaching staff hires, bringing aboard Dewey Robinson to work in Minor League pitching development. He was formerly with the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays.

They also hired Dan Meyer as the new pitching coach in AAA Indianapolis. Meyer was a pro pitcher — mostly in the Minor Leagues — from 2004 through 2010, even spending some time in the Bucco’s Minor League system, before going into coaching in the Atlanta Braves organization. He was the pitching coach for their Double-A affiliate team before also spending some time as their interim manager this past year.

They also hired Chris Truby as their Minor League infield instructor. Truby also played in Pittsburgh’s Minor League system before moving on to coaching, and was last with the Philadelphia Phillies organization, where he’d been since 2014.

