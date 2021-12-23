Bucs Arghticles: December 23, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates hire first in-uniform female coach (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Organization’s Most Versatile Prospects (Rum Bunter)
Pirates Hire Caitlyn Callahan, First Female Uniformed Coach In Franchise History (CBS Pittsburgh)
Pirates make history by hiring 1st female uniformed coach in Caitlyn Callahan (TribLIVE)
MLB News
Where did the bullpen phone come from? (MLB.com)
Will Rolen reach Hall of Fame on 5th try? (MLB.com)
How DiMaggio wound up in an A’s uniform (MLB.com)
Best HS hitter in decades? Termarr talks (MLB.com)
The Top 10 moments of Carlton’s career (MLB.com)
Red Sox add 2 pitchers, pair of OFs as NRIs (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers Injury Report: Freiermuth, Wormley unable to practice on Wednesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Will COVID-19 delay yet another Steelers game? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Steelers add Devin Bush to the Reserve/COVID-19 List (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Steelers officially designate Kevin Dotson to return from IR (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...