Bucs Arghticles: December 24, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Teammates, colleagues remember Bartee (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Five More Surprising Ex-Players Still Active (Rum Bunter)

Pirates make history by hiring 1st female uniformed coach in Caitlyn Callahan (TribLIVE)

Pittsburgh Pirates Hire Organization’s First In-Uniform Female Coach (Rum Bunter)

Pirates select former high draft pick as Class AAA hitting coach (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

These colleges produce best MLB talent (MLB.com)

Each team’s breakout prospect from 2021 (MLB.com)

Winter work has Witt Jr. ‘itching’ to compete (MLB.com)

Anderson’s trek from White Sox to Wildcats (MLB.com)

The crazy story behind MLB’s last forfeit (MLB.com)

A lineup of the most underrated HOFers (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Injury Report: Freiermuth, Wormley still unable to practice on Thursday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

The Steelers need to utilize their TEs more down the stretch (Behind The Steel Curtain)

3 games to watch in Week 16 which give perspective on the Steelers’ remaining season (Behind The Steel Curtain)