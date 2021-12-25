Merry Christmas from Bucs Dugout!

All of us at Bucs Dugout are wishing all of our readers and their families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

It was another rough year being a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, so here’s to putting those old struggles to bed in 2021 and starting fresh in 2022. Hopefully post-lockout.

It was also a difficult year outside of baseball, with COVID-19 still causing issues, and we’re hoping for some normalcy there as we wrap up 2021.

We appreciate all of you making Bucs Dugout your home for reading, listening, and talking Pirates content and thank you for coming back day after day.

We hope you all have a warm, festive and safe holiday season and that your Christmas is full of family and cheer and your new year is full of positivity and hope.

We’ll be taking a day or two off for the holiday, but we’ll be back in full swing next week. Thanks for being a great audience!