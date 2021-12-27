 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: December 27, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, December 27, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

‘It’s pretty special’: A brotherly bond inside the NL Central (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates select former high draft pick as Class AAA hitting coach (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

‘Really impressive’: Young Pirates fan, with team’s assistance, leads massive equipment drive (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

We re-voted the ‘87 NL CY. New winner is ... (MLB.com)

Did a John Denver song get Billy Martin fired? (MLB.com)

What if Griffey had accepted that Mets trade? (MLB.com)

Players with the most walk-off HRs in history (MLB.com)

1 fun highlight for each new HOF candidate (MLB.com)

Best season ever? Hard to top 2004 Red Sox (MLB.com)

Best gift each team has ever received (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

What is the Steelers “Dud of the Week” in the loss to the Chiefs in Week 16? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Final Score: Chiefs dismantle the Steelers 36-10 (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Celebrate the new Steelers ‘Sack King’ with the latest BTSC gear for T.J. Watt (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...