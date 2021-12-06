Bucs Arghticles: December 6, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Roberto Clemente Jr.: Former Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh belongs in Baseball Hall of Fame (TribLIVE)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Examining Newly Acquired Zach Thompson (Rum Bunter)
Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Jared Oliva & Winter Ball (Rum Bunter)
Pittsburgh Pirates Rumors: Jacob Stallings Was Nearly a Red Sox (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
Matsuzaka ‘content’ to retire, surprised by Ichiro (ESPN.com)
Sources: RHP Martinez to Padres on $20M deal (ESPN.com)
Red Sox ship Renfroe to Brewers, get back JBJ (ESPN.com)
MLB shut down: League in first lockout since ‘90 (ESPN.com)
MiLB committee formed to seek better conditions (ESPN.com)
Shadow men: Players mocking MLB silhouettes (ESPN.com)
Manfred, Clark views show large gap to bridge (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
B.J. Finney ruled out of Sunday’s game on the first series (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Recap: It’s Jake Guentzel’s world, we just live in it. Pens win 4-1 (PensBurgh)
Will AHL penalty killer Drew O’Connor impact Penguins’ PK? (PensBurgh)
