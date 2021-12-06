 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: December 6, 2021

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, December 6, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
New York Mets v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Roberto Clemente Jr.: Former Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh belongs in Baseball Hall of Fame (TribLIVE)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Examining Newly Acquired Zach Thompson (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Jared Oliva & Winter Ball (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates Rumors: Jacob Stallings Was Nearly a Red Sox (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Matsuzaka ‘content’ to retire, surprised by Ichiro (ESPN.com)

Sources: RHP Martinez to Padres on $20M deal (ESPN.com)

Red Sox ship Renfroe to Brewers, get back JBJ (ESPN.com)

MLB shut down: League in first lockout since ‘90 (ESPN.com)

MiLB committee formed to seek better conditions (ESPN.com)

Shadow men: Players mocking MLB silhouettes (ESPN.com)

Manfred, Clark views show large gap to bridge (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

B.J. Finney ruled out of Sunday’s game on the first series (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Recap: It’s Jake Guentzel’s world, we just live in it. Pens win 4-1 (PensBurgh)

Will AHL penalty killer Drew O’Connor impact Penguins’ PK? (PensBurgh)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...