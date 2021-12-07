Bucs Arghticles: December 7, 2021

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh, Wampum’s Dick Allen fall short in Hall of Fame vote (TribLIVE)

Pirates legend Murtaugh not elected to HOF (MLB.com)

MLB News

A D.R. Legends Derby ... and Big Papi loses? (MLB.com)

Roundtable: Is Wagner a Hall of Famer? (MLB.com)

Mets set to interview 4 for manager (source) (MLB.com)

30 minutes? Story of the fastest game ever (MLB.com)

Who’s in the mix for A’s manager job? (MLB.com)

Remembering Gehrig’s special HOF election (MLB.com)

Carter, Smith ‘emotional’ over O’Neil election (MLB.com)

Top 10 moments of Johnny Bench’s career (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Injury Report: Most players available in Monday’s estimated report (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers activate Robert Spillane off the Reserve/COVID-19 List (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Week 13 snap counts show the Steelers used every card in their deck to beat Baltimore (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers injury status heading into game vs. the Vikings is anything but certain (Behind The Steel Curtain)