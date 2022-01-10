 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: January 10, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, January 10, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates hitting coach Andy Haines on his new gig, the need to improve and ‘good days’ ahead (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Sources: Pirates promote Kieran Mattison, Miguel Perez amid minor league staff shuffling (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Rachel Balkovec to manage in MiLB (report) (MLB.com)

6 cities that nearly landed an MLB team (MLB.com)

Big Papi reflects on historic final season (MLB.com)

These women broke barriers in baseball (MLB.com)

The time a fielder got stuck in a doghouse (MLB.com)

Top 10 moments in McCovey’s HOF career (MLB.com)

A pitching debut for the history books (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Final Score: Steelers find a way to win, beat the Ravens 16-13 in OT (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Who gets the game ball for the Steelers’ win over the Ravens in Week 18? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Penguins suffer rare blown third-period lead in loss to Stars (PensBurgh)

Pitt outpaces Boston College 69-67 in another thriller (Cardiac Hill)

