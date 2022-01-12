Bucs Arghticles: January 12, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Diego Castillo Might Be Best Second Base Option (Rum Bunter)

Former Pirates 2B Eddie ‘The Fiddler’ Basinski, baseball’s 2nd-oldest player, dies at 99 (TribLIVE)

The Best Pirates Prospects By Age: Position Players Edition (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

MLB, MLBPA set for Thu. bargaining session (MLB.com)

What to know for Saturday’s int’l signing day (MLB.com)

Braves coach’s son stars in ‘Cobra Kai’ (MLB.com)

Reds to bring versatile infielder to camp (MLB.com)

Tigers uniforms rarely change, except for ... (MLB.com)

‘It’s all about baseball’: Leiter ready for debut (MLB.com)

Blue Jays make history with Minors coach (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

The Steelers defied expectation all year long, why can’t they do it again (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers have requested a review of T.J. Watt’s first half forced fumble to be called a sack (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers injury concerns remain heading into the AFC Wild Card game (Behind The Steel Curtain)