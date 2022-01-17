 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: January 17, 2022

New, 2 comments

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, January 17, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates make second consecutive splash for start of international signing period (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates announce player development staff assignments for 2022 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB put a new proposal on the table in labor talks. How the players respond will be telling (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Hall of Famer exits booth, takes mound (MLB.com)

Draft prospects laud DREAM Series’ impact (MLB.com)

Who gets the call? Tracking ‘22 HOF ballots (MLB.com)

Where top int’l prospects are signing (MLB.com)

A-Rod’s ‘96 in Seattle began HOF trajectory (MLB.com)

MLB offers new proposals in CBA session (MLB.com)

Remember Frank Thomas? No, not that one ... (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Pens/Sharks Recap: Domingue, PK help Pittsburgh get to an OT win (PensBurgh)

Rodrigues’ breakout season is coming (mostly) independent of Crosby (PensBurgh)

K’Waun Williams snags fifth career pick in playoff win (Cardiac Hill)

Kenny Pickett floated as possible fit for Steelers (Cardiac Hill)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...