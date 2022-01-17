Pirates 2021 Top Moments: THERE WERE TWO OUTS!!!

The 2021 Pittsburgh Pirates will not go down in the record books as one of the most recognizable and memorable teams in franchise history, more likely the opposite, but still delivered numerous significant moments.

Every season is unique in its own way and shines a few positive lights into even a dark year for players and organizations.

Before the 2022 season begins and a new CBA agreement is reached, Bucs Dugout looks back on the 2021 campaign and the top moments throughout the year.

For the next several weeks, we will look back on the season that was with eight of the best moments of the season — bracket-style!

For the next four days, we will look back on two of the season’s top moments and at the end of the second moment, fans will vote on their favorite.

The moments that win out this week will be featured in the semifinals next week. The moments that win in the semifinals will move on to the finals to determine what the fans believe is the 2021 season’s top moment!

Here’s a look at Moment #2...

May 27: THERE WERE TWO OUTS!!!

This may not have been the brightest moment of the season for the Pirates, but it could possibly be the most memorable.

On what appeared to be a typical Thursday day game against the Chicago Cubs, the Pirates were about to close out the third inning.

First baseman Will Craig attempted to tag out Javier Baez as opposed to stepping on the bag, and what transpired can only be described in the video itself.

Javier Báez.

El Mago.

The Magician. pic.twitter.com/yZX7HgUFCU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 27, 2021

The video was viewed over nine million times and caught the national media’s attention pretty quickly.

For Craig, it was just his 15th career game in the big leagues. He would go on to play in just four more games for the Bucs before being designated for assignment in early June. Unfortunately, this moment will likely follow him for the rest of his career.

BD community, it’s your turn to vote! Which moment do you want to see advance? Craig’s two-out bonanza or the back-to-back walk-off wins in May against the Giants?

Voting will close Monday, January 24 at 2 p.m. EST.