Bucs Arghticles: January 18, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

After 14 seasons, Liriano hangs up spikes (MLB.com)

Former Pirates lefty, wild-card winner Francisco Liriano announces retirement after 14 seasons (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Diversity in baseball: ‘The needle is moving’ (MLB.com)

LIVE: Dominican Winter League finals (MLB.com)

Draft prospects laud DREAM Series’ impact (MLB.com)

Who gets the call? Tracking ‘22 HOF ballots (MLB.com)

MLB offers new proposals in CBA session (MLB.com)

Philly legends talk activism on MLK Jr. Day (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers rollover cap space in preparation for a crazy 2022 offseason (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers snap counts in the last game of Ben Roethlisberger’s career (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Mock Draft Monday: The Steelers look to add a quarterback with their top pick (Behind The Steel Curtain)

4 Winners and 6 Losers after the Steelers playoff loss to the Chiefs (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Kris Letang is still playing at an incredibly high level (PensBurgh)