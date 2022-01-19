 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full list of Pirates International Day signings

New, 1 comment

The Bucs picked up 19 total prospects.

By Darren Yuvan
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates hit it big on International Day by snagging outfielder Tony Blanco Jr. and shortstop Yordany De Los Santos, who were both considered top prospects by MLB Pipeline. Jake breaks down both of those signings here.

The Buccos have since added to that group, most notably with right-handed pitcher Hung-Leng Chang from Chinese Taipai, but that’s far from the final tally on total signings for the Pirates.

They’ve added a grand total of 19 players into the system, giving Ben Cherington plenty of ammunition to continue rebuilding the squad. The Pirates sent out the full list of their signings yesterday.

I’m sure we’ll be hearing more about these signings as they develop, with particular eyes to be kept on Blanco, De Los Santos, and Chang in addition to Pitterson Rosa, a 17-year-old right-handed pitcher out of the Dominican Republic who’s already throwing a 94-mph fastball.

On the surface, it looks like another successful day for the Bucco GM, but as we always say, it’s now up to the team to develop the raw talent they’re bringing aboard.

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...