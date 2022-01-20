 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: January 20, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, January 20, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Los Angeles Dodgers Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates land 6 in Baseball America’s 2022 Top 100 List (Rum Bunter)

Pirates tie for MLB lead with six prospects on Baseball America top 100 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates ‘thrilled’ with recent progress they’ve enjoyed on international market (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

With 6 players ranked in Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, Pirates tied for tops in MLB (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Deaths in fall at Petco ruled suicide-homicide (ESPN.com)

Free agent Correa hires Boras to represent him (ESPN.com)

Dodgers promote ex-pitcher Gomes to GM role (ESPN.com)

Death of Rays BP catcher Ramirez ruled a suicide (ESPN.com)

A’s add Ausmus as bench coach under Kotsay (ESPN.com)

Atlantic League axes farther mound, robo-umps (ESPN.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers sign long snapper Christian Kuntz to a 1-year deal (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Mike Tomlin weighs in on the Steelers’ current QB room, and plans for the future (Behind The Steel Curtain)

