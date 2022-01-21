Bucs Arghticles: January 21, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Will Have Increased Power Potential This Season (Rum Bunter)

Baseball Prospectus includes 5 Pirates in its Top 101 rankings, including 4 in top 40 (TribLIVE)

Taking a closer look at the Pirates’ ‘creative’ approach to coaching differently in the minor leagues (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Which baseball film has the best ensemble? (MLB.com)

Traded early, these 8 ended up in Hall (MLB.com)

What if the Giants had moved to Toronto? (MLB.com)

‘UFO-type stuff’: Int’l prospect wows Nats (MLB.com)

How do Top 3 Draft prospects stack up? (MLB.com)

Dawson Classic, MLB4 teams announced (MLB.com)

MLB denies Rays’ ‘Sister City’ proposal (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Crafting the perfect free agent targets for the Steelers (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Next Gen Stats tell the tale of the Steelers’ demise vs. the Chiefs (Behind The Steel Curtain)

2021 Exit Interviews: Ben Roethlisberger and Najee Harris (Behind The Steel Curtain)