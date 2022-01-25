Former Pirate Barry Bonds strikes out on Hall of Fame induction

Former Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Barry Bonds has missed out on being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In his 10th and final year of eligibility, Bonds received just 66% of the votes, just shy of the 75% necessary for induction.

Bonds began his career with the Buccos in 1986 and played in Pittsburgh until 1992, winning three NL East division titles from 1990-92. During the three trips to the postseason, the Pirates lost to the Cincinnati Reds in 1990 and the Atlanta Braves in 1991 and 1992. He also won the 1990 and 1992 NL MVP.

Bonds signed with the Giants ahead of the 1993 season, won five more MVP awards, nearly won the 2002 World Series and broke Hank Aaron’s longtime home run record with 762 career home runs.

During the latter parts of his career, Bonds became one of the faces of the league’s steroid scandal, which led to many fans and writers devaluing his accomplishments.

His association with steroids has tainted his career and ultimately been the reason why he has not been voted into the Hall of Fame.

Bonds will now be featured on the Today’s Game era committee, which will meet and vote in December.