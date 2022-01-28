 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: January 28, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, January 28, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Starting Rotation Should Improve as 2022 Unfolds (Rum Bunter)

Gene Clines, member of MLB’s first all-minority lineup and 1971 World Series champion, dies at age 75 (CBS Sports)

Gene Clines, member of 1st all-minority lineup, Pirates’ 1971 World Series champs, dies (TribLIVE)

Gene Clines, part of Pirates’ 1971 World Series winner and MLB’s first all-minority lineup, dies at 75 (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

When ‘Macarena’ took over Yankee Stadium (MLB.com)

A Top 100 prospect for every club in 2024 (MLB.com)

Want to pitch like Babe? He’ll show you how (MLB.com)

All you need to know about Caribbean Series (MLB.com)

Tollberg’s winding road led to week of glory (MLB.com)

Significant progress made in CBA meeting (MLB.com)

What to watch for in 2023 HOF voting (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers add to their LB depth by signing John Simon to a Reserve/Future contract (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers Vertex: How Kevin Dotson’s absence affected the run game (Behind The Steel Curtain)

