Pirates 2021 Top Moments Semifinals: Draft haul vs. “There were two outs”

The 2021 Pittsburgh Pirates will not go down in the record books as one of the most recognizable and memorable teams in franchise history, more likely the opposite, but still delivered numerous significant moments.

Every season is unique in its own way and shines a few positive lights into even a dark year for players and organizations.

Before the 2022 season begins and a new CBA agreement is reached, Bucs Dugout looks back on the 2021 campaign and the top moments throughout the year.

One is a moment, or two days, the Pirates hope they never forget and other they can not erase from their memory soon enough.

The Pirates selected Henry Davis No. 1 overall to begin the 2021 MLB Draft and followed up with high-schoolers Anthony Solometo, Lonnie White Jr., and Bubba Chandler.

Financial flexibility was the name of the game signing Davis almost $2 million under-slot to pave the way for large sums adding up for the other three first-round talents.

Pittsburgh manipulated the draft bonus pool to the best of their abilities and secured every pick within the top 10 rounds.

This past draft could make headlines for 10+ years if even remotely according to plan and players are developed to succeed in the big leagues.

On the other hand, success in the big leagues was few and far between for Will Craig, now no longer a member of the Bucs and playing oversees.

Craig committed one of the most incomprehensible plays not just of the 2021 season but since the turn of the century on May 27 when he inexplicably threw to home plate with Javier Baez rushing to the plate.

The true kicker? Two outs and the ability to step on first. The mental lapse from Craig went viral across the sports world and unfortunately was another slander item on the Pirates name and too much to overcome for Craig.

Craig’s mental error collected one additional vote up against back-to-back walk-off wins 51%-49%. The Pirates draft haul earned 67% of voting compared to two Pirates (Bryan Reynolds and Adam Frazier) starting in the All-Star Game.