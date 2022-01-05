 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucs Arghticles: January 5, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Draft: Examining if Druw Jones Will Fall to No. 4 (Rum Bunter)

Former Pirates pitcher’s appeal of sex conviction rejected by Westmoreland judge (TribLIVE)

The Forgotten Prospect: Cody Bolton Set For A 2022 Revenge Tour (Pirates Prospects)

MLB News

Here are the best knuckleballers of all time (MLB.com)

Charlie Hough’s knuckler turned back clock (MLB.com)

He said ‘all pitchers will be easy.’ How’d it go? (MLB.com)

Fanatics acquires trading card brand Topps (MLB.com)

Cora on Mets’ radar for third-base coach (MLB.com)

No. 1 RHP prospect kicks 40-yard FG ... lefty? (MLB.com)

Jim Corsi, former Red Sox pitcher, dies (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers make several practice squad moves on Tuesday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers snap counts show a vintage performance to get one more for No. 7 (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers injury list grows, but help could be on the way vs. the Ravens (Behind The Steel Curtain)

