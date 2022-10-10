Bucs Arghticles: October 10, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Final Lottery Position for 2023 MLB Draft (Rum Bunter)
Mark Madden’s Hot Take: Pirates ownership simply can’t be trusted (TribLIVE)
Robert Stephenson Put Correct Foot Forward with the Pittsburgh Pirates (Rum Bunter)
AFL Recap: Solid Start for Priester in Saguaros Victory (Pirates Prospects)
MLB News
Chapman off Yanks’ roster after missing workout (ESPN.com)
Cashman: ‘Pot of gold’ awaits free agent Judge (ESPN.com)
Mets stay alive behind deGrom, force Game 3 (ESPN.com)
Harper, Nola help Phils upset Cards, reach NLDS (ESPN.com)
M’s rally from 7 down to beat Jays, reach ALDS (ESPN.com)
Guardians return to ALDS on Gonzalez’s walk-off (ESPN.com)
Ranking October’s top starting pitchers (ESPN.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
What was the game-changing moment in the Steelers loss to the Bills? (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Steelers leave blowout loss to the Bills with lengthy list of injuries (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...