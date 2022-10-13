 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: October 13, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, October 13, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
2022 MLB Draft Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

MLB Team Roundup: Pittsburgh Pirates (Yahoo! Sports)

WTM: Can the Pirates Relieve Themselves in 2023? (Pirates Prospects)

Their side of ‘The Slide’: 30 years later, Sid Bream, Francisco Cabrera recall ending Pirates’ World Series hopes in 1992 (TribLIVE)

MLB News

The case for Yordan’s Game 1 being the best playoff performance ever (MLB.com)

Donaldson goes into HR trot … and gets thrown out (MLB.com)

How the legend of ‘Nasty Nestor’ was born (MLB.com)

Kelenic’s breakout Game 1 offers hope for turnaround (MLB.com)

Espada set to interview for 2 managerial openings (source) (MLB.com)

Complete Division Series schedule, networks, results (MLB.com)

The greatest, most iconic postseason homers ever (MLB.com)

The key injuries for every playoff team (MLB.com)

Mariners-Astros Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 3:30 ET, TBS) (MLB.com)

Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Thurs., 7:30 ET, TBS) (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Dan’s Daily: Penguins’ Old Issue, Update on Ian Cole Investigation (Pittsburgh Hockey Now)

