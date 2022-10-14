 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: October 14, 2022

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Friday, October 14, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
St. Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Starting Rotation Finished the 2022 Season Strong (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Yordan’s historic go-ahead HR gives Astros 2-0 lead (MLB.com)

Guardians-Yanks Game 2 postponed, rescheduled for Friday (MLB.com)

Who stands to gain from Guardians-Yankees Game 2 rainout? (MLB.com)

Welcome home! Phils back at Bank after historic trip (MLB.com)

Correa says plan to opt out ‘is the right decision’ (MLB.com)

Mariners can’t find knockout punch, drop 2 in Houston (MLB.com)

A goose was the life of the party at Padres-Dodgers last night (MLB.com)

3 keys for Phillies, Braves entering Game 3 (MLB.com)

Complete Division Series schedule, networks, results (MLB.com)

Guardians-Yankees Game 2 FAQ (Friday, 1 ET, TBS) (MLB.com)

Braves-Phillies Game 3 FAQ (Fri., 4:30 ET, FS1) (MLB.com)

Dodgers-Padres Game 3 FAQ (Fri., 8:30 ET, FS1) (MLB.com)

The greatest, most iconic postseason homers ever (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers Injury Report: 5 players still unable to practice on Thursday (Behind The Steel Curtain)

