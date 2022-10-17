Bucs Arghticles: October 17, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Three Waiver Claims Who Could Impact 2023 (Rum Bunter)
Despite losses, GM Ben Cherington believes Pirates making progress (ESPN.com)
MLB News
Locked-in Cole steps up to steer Yanks, ALDS to Game 5 (MLB.com)
You Bader believe it — Yanks’ late acquisition homers again (MLB.com)
Rock the baby! Naylor’s HR trot is must-see (MLB.com)
Important decisions the Dodgers need to make this offseason (MLB.com)
Holmes, Boone back on same page after G3 ‘miscommunication’ (MLB.com)
Here’s why Astros are optimistic entering 6th straight ALCS (MLB.com)
After thrilling NLDS, what do Friars have in store? (MLB.com)
MLB Pipeline’s 2022 All-Rookie Team (MLB.com)
A liability no more, ‘pen has pushed Phils to NLCS (MLB.com)
Complete League Champion Series schedule, networks (MLB.com)
Underdogs? Don’t tell these playoff teams (MLB.com)
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 1 FAQ (Tues., 8 ET, FS1) (MLB.com)
Best catches in postseason history (MLB.com)
Relive the longest postseason games ever (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Kenny Pickett headlines list of Steelers injuries after Week 6 win (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...