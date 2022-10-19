Pirates reunite with reliever Beau Sulser, claim catcher Ali Sanchez off waivers

Get your World Series tickets now, folks, as the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed two players off waivers yesterday.

One is right-handed reliever Beau Sulser, who spent some time in the MLB with the Pirates last season after spending years as a team farmhand, and the other is catcher Ali Sanchez, who only played in five games at the Major League level his entire career.

In a corresponding move, catcher Jose Godoy was designated for assignment.

The 29-year-old Sulser threw just over 22 innings in the Majors last season and posted a 3.63 ERA and 1.48 WHIP. With the Pirates, he gave up four earned runs in nine-and-two-thirds innings.

Welcome to The Show, Beau Sulser pic.twitter.com/lgEHZzp8E9 — Justice delos Santos (@justdelossantos) April 27, 2022

Sanchez, 26, has yet to find stability in the Majors, appearing in just two games last season, both with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was designated by the Cardinals in June and was quickly claimed by the Detroit Tigers.

They, however, kept him in the Minors throughout the course of the season and designated him last week.

With Memphis and Toledo, Sanchez posted a slash line of .262/.354/.389 and hit six home runs with 35 RBI. Defensively, he committed just two errors in 561 innings behind the plate.

Walk-off Win for Toledo



Ali Sanchez with a deep drive to left center to give the Mud Hens a win in the 13th inning. That’s 11 consecutive wins for Toledo. pic.twitter.com/Wpbq9Zemym — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) September 21, 2022

The designated Godoy had just one hit in 17 games with the Pirates.