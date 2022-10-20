Ke’Bryan Hayes named Gold Glove finalist

Rawlings announced Gold Glove finalists today, and the Pirates’ own Ke’Bryan Hayes is in the running at third base.

He’s up against Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals and Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies.

Of the finalists, Hayes played the second-most games, 133 at third base—McMahon played 145, and Arenado 131. Hayes had a .972 fielding average with twelve errors, McMahon had a .953 fielding average with 19 errors, and Arenado had a .974 fielding average with 11 errors.

Ke’s range factors—putouts and assists per innings played—exceed both McMahon’s and Arenado’s numbers. In games played, he averaged 3.13 putouts and assists, with 3.4 putouts/assists through nine innings and 24 runs saved above average. For comparison, McMahon averaged 2.38 putouts and assists in games played and 2.64 putouts/assists through nine innings with 11 runs saved above average, while Arenado had 2.7 putouts/assists through nine innings and 2.8 putouts and assists in games played, with 20 runs saved above average. League averages were 2.7 putouts/assists per nine innings and 2.65 putouts and assists per nine innings.

So Ke’s got a good chance of winning once you crunch the numbers. Again, the future’s looking brighter on the Pirate Ship.